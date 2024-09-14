Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three Arrested After Hamilton Search Warrant

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Thursday, 29 August 2024

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson

Hamilton Police have arrested three people in relation to an arson at Knighton Road on 24 August.

Police today executed a search warrant at an address on Oakfield Crescent, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad as a precaution.

Three men, two aged 31 and one aged 35, have been charged with breaching court release conditions, dishonesty and methamphetamine-related offending.

They are all due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow, Friday, 30 August.

Police continue to investigate the arson and would like to thank everyone who has provided information to date.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to Police is asked to call 105 or head online to police.govt.nz/use-105 and select “Update Report”.

Please reference file number 240824/4991.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 