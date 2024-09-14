Three Arrested After Hamilton Search Warrant

Thursday, 29 August 2024

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson

Hamilton Police have arrested three people in relation to an arson at Knighton Road on 24 August.

Police today executed a search warrant at an address on Oakfield Crescent, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad as a precaution.

Three men, two aged 31 and one aged 35, have been charged with breaching court release conditions, dishonesty and methamphetamine-related offending.

They are all due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow, Friday, 30 August.

Police continue to investigate the arson and would like to thank everyone who has provided information to date.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to Police is asked to call 105 or head online to police.govt.nz/use-105 and select “Update Report”.

Please reference file number 240824/4991.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

