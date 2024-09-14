Poacher Fined $15,000 For Illegally Trading Fish

29 August 2024

An Auckland poacher who repeatedly sold or attempted to sell fish he caught illegally, has been fined $15,000.

Timothy William Frost (30) was sentenced in the North Shore District Court on two charges under the Fisheries Act for selling or attempting to sell recreationally caught fish, following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“Our investigators found evidence of seafood sales or attempted sales on 35 occasions to various clients he had accumulated. This included high-end species such as crayfish, pāua, snapper, along with grey mullet and kahawai.

“Selling or attempting to sell recreationally caught seafood is illegal – and undermines the legitimate seafood market.

“If you’re offered seafood at a price that appears too good to be true – assume it was probably harvested illegally. It is illegal to buy recreationally caught fish, and we’d advise to let us know who offered it to you,” says Fisheries New Zealand Regional Manager, Fisheries Compliance Phil Tasker.

Mr Frost was under investigation by Fisheries New Zealand over his fishing activities throughout 2022. Compliance investigators found evidence of contact with around eight regular clients between January and November 2022 and hundreds of dollars in sales. The amounts of fish varied but, in some transactions, Mr Frost’s clients would pay $480 for 60kg of various fish. Others included paying $200 for five kg of pāua or two crayfish for $60.

“Mr Frost’s illegal fishing was motivated by financial gain. Poachers have no regard for the sustainability of our fisheries and the Quota Management System. They poach until they’re caught. When we find evidence of illegal fishing – we will take action and put the case before the court,” Phil Tasker says.

