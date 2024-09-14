Diverse Voices In Print To Shine At Taupō Museum

Plateau Printmakers-Art Group (Photo/Supplied)

Local artists are the lifeblood of Taupō Museum and the Plateau Printmakers are the perfect example.

The group, which first exhibited at the museum in 2016, is back again with its latest offering of prints. Perspectives - Diverse Voices in Print is being held at Taupō Museum from 14 September to 28 October.

The Plateau Printmakers meet regularly at Maggie Dawson’s Studio 92 in Taupō to share ideas and inspire each other. Since that first exhibition in 2016, the group has grown and the individual artists have further developed their technique and style.

Most members belong to the Print Council of Aotearoa New Zealand (PCANZ) which runs workshops and exhibitions. Individually, they have attended workshops all over New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Barcelona, an artist residency in Tuscany, Zoom sessions with printmakers worldwide, and had work selected for national exhibitions.

Taupō Museum exhibitions curator Piata Winitana-Murray says local community art groups are encouraged to hold exhibitions at the museum regularly.

“The great thing about art groups exhibiting regularly is that every time it just gets better and better,” she says.

“We are the only exhibition space in Taupō. It’s important we ensure our local artists and groups have the space to exhibit so their art can be shared with the community and shown in a public setting.

“We also believe this helps keep up the momentum of the group and allows us the opportunity to remain engaged with the artists in our community.”

Piata says this will be a great opportunity for the community to check out some truly unique artwork.

“With printmaking every piece is original, they’re all hand printed and not reproductions. In the process of inking, each piece is unique.”

Perspectives - Diverse Voices in Print is being held in the Niven Gallery at Taupō Museum from 14 September to 28 October, with an opening evening from 5.30pm on Friday 13 September.

Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

© Scoop Media

