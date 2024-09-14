United Effort Required For Massive Road Repairs

Gisborne District Council is calling for tenders a bit differently for the huge amount of work planned on local roads over the next three years.

A Request For Proposal went live on Friday on the Government Electronic Tenders System (GETS).

“We need as many contractors as possible across the region who are willing to work together and with Council to fix 340 slip and dropout sites across Tairāwhiti.

“This amount of work is too much for just a few contractors,” says Journeys Operations Manager Libby Young.

“So it’s important as many contractors see that tenders are now being called for. If you have the experience and capacity, then we want to hear from you by 13 September.”

Ms Young says collectively, rather than individually, we can build greater resilience to be ready for natural hazard or weather events in the future.

The mammoth amount of work scheduled dates back to February 2023, when Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive damage to bridges and roads across Tairāwhiti. A further rain event in June 2023 worsened the situation.

“Urgent repairs have made the roads safe and accessible. Now, Council needs to address these approximately 340 slip and dropout sites, categorised as either Non-Complex or Complex Works.

“Due to the varied complexity and large number of sites, we’ll need multiple local contractors.

“We seek contractors with the capability and resources to safely deliver slip and dropout remediation works within our timelines and budget. We aim to form a collaborative team that shares knowledge and best practices to enhance regional resilience.

“While local contractors are preferred, we welcome proposals from out-of-region contractors who can meet our requirements and deploy to Tairāwhiti.”

Any questions must be asked by 5pm, Wednesday 4 September, 2024.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is 5pm, Friday 13 September, 2024.

All contact and proposals must go through the Government Electronic Tenders System (GETS).

CALL FOR CONTRACTORS: This dropout below is 12km up Waimata Valley Road and extends down to the river. It is one of the complex dropout sites across Tairāwhiti requiring remediation.

