Council Affirms Retention Of Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward Until At Least 2028, Community To Have Their Say

29 August 2024

Hamilton City Council has voted today (Thursday 29 August 2024) to retain the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward and hold a binding poll on the issue next year, following the passing of new legislation by central government.

Under new legislation introduced this year (the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act 2024) Hamilton City Council had two options in relation to its Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward.

Hamilton City Council is in a group of councils which must decide by 6 September 2024 whether to abolish Maaori wards as of 2025, or hold a binding poll that would take effect from 2028.

Hamilton’s Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward was established after community engagement in 2021 to bring dedicated representation by Maaori to the full Council table.

Council voted today to give Hamiltonians the opportunity to have their say on the future of the ward in a binding poll to be held alongside the 2025 local body election.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said, “I firmly believe in democracy. In making this decision, Council has chosen the most democratic way to respond to Government legislation, to ensure our communities can have their say on this important issue.

“My personal experience is that Maaori representation has added significant value to Council and had a positive impact on the community.”

If Council had decided to disestablish the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward, Hamilton would have been required to either revert to the 2019 representation arrangements or immediately complete a shortened representation review.

Hamilton City Council is comprised of the Mayor and 14 councillors (six East Ward, six West Ward and two Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward). The 2019 representation arrangements were the Mayor and 12 councillors (six East Ward and six West Ward).

The remuneration pool for Elected Members remains the same regardless of the number of councillors.

