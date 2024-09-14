Rangitīkei District Council Retains Māori Wards

29 August 2024

At its Council meeting held on Thursday, 29 August 2024, Rangitīkei District Council voted to retain the Tiikeitia ki Tai (Coastal) and Tiikeitia ki Uta (Inland) Māori wards for the 2025 Local Election.

The vote was passed unanimously by Council.

As Council has voted in favour, a binding referendum will be held alongside the 2025 Local Election asking Rangitīkei voters if they wish to retain Māori wards for the 2028 Local Election period.

Mayor Andy Watson, who has been vocal in his support of the retention of Māori wards says that the decision demonstrates Council’s commitment to being a trusted partner with Iwi and Māori.

“A strong relationship with Māori is beneficial to our district, and we believe that it’s in the best interests of our community that Māori wards are retained.

“Māori representation at the council table is a positive thing and not something that people should be frightened of,” says Mayor Watson.

This decision is the result of the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act 2024, which was enacted on 30 July 2024. According to this Act, Council must decide by 6 September 2024 whether to retain or disestablish its Māori wards.

The retention of Māori wards is backed by Rangitīkei District Council’s Te Roopu Ahi Kaa Komiti (TRAKK), who unanimously voted to recommend the retention of the wards, with Chair and sitting Tiikeitia Ki Uta Māori Ward Councillor Piki Te Ora Hiroa praising the decision following today’s meeting.

“I commend our council for being brave and making the decision to retain Māori Wards in this rohe. The introduction of Māori wards doesn’t weaken democracy but in fact strengthens the voice of mana whenua/tangata whenua and Māori. It is also a step forward in reflecting the makeup of the residents and ratepayers of Rangitīkei!

“I would encourage people to be inclusive instead of exclusive in their thinking and would like to give you this Whakatauakī to ponder upon! Tu Koe ki te wero, noho pai I roto I te manawarau - Challenge yourself by being comfortable in the uncomfortable” Says Piki Te Ora Hiroa.

Tiikeitia ki Tai Councillor Coral Rukawa also commended the decision made by Council.

“The Treaty principles remind us of our obligations to each other: partnership, participation, and protection. By upholding these principles, we ensure that Māori representation is not just a token gesture but an integral part of our local governance.”

