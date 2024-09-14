Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Expresses Condolences On The PassingOf Kiingi Tuheitia

30 August 2024

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of New Zealand expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved Whānau and the Māori community on the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia. His leadership and dedication to the Māori people and the nation at large will be remembered as a significant chapter in the history of Aotearoa.

His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, during his historic visit to New Zealand in 2013, had the honor of visiting Tūrangawaewae Marae, where he was warmly welcomed by Kiingi Tuheitia and the Māori community. On this occasion, His Holiness presented a copy of the Holy Qur’an translated into Te Reo Māori to Kiingi Tuheitia, symbolizing the deep respect and spiritual connection shared between the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and the indigenous Māori culture.

The National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ, Bashir Khan said ‘This gesture of goodwill and mutual respect continues to resonate within the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, reminding us of the values of unity, peace, and understanding that both our communities hold dear. We pray that the legacy of Kiingi Tuheitia will continue to inspire future generations in upholding the principles of justice, compassion, and cultural pride.‘

As the nation mourns the loss of a beloved leader, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community stands in solidarity with the Māori people and all New Zealanders during this time of grief.

May God grant Kiingi Tuheitia eternal peace and strength to his Whānau and all those affected by his passing.

