Exploring A Whole-of-catchment Approach For Waitaki River

August 30, 2024

Joint Media Release

A working group has been set up to gather views on the idea and feasibility of the Waitaki operating as a single catchment.

Working group member and ORC Councillor, Kevin Malcolm, says the current arrangement is difficult and it’s time to take it out of the ‘too hard basket’ and apply a more common-sense approach.

Responsibility is currently split between Otago Regional Council and Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury), with water consents governed according to the Resource Management (Waitaki Catchment) Amendment Act 2004.

“This has created a complex regulatory environment that is often difficult and expensive to navigate.”

"It is important for us to work in collaboration with the rūnaka of Arowhenua, Waihao and Moeraki, whose whakapapa runs deep in the Waitaki. The Waitaki is a very special place to us all. We have a responsibility to look after it to the best of our ability for now and for the benefit of future generations.”

Councillor Peter Scott, Environment Canterbury Chair said this is only the first step on a long road for this important piece of mahi.

“At this stage we are simply asking the question ‘Should this happen and if so, how?’”

The first task for the working group is to identify and make contact with the groups that are most affected and/or can inform this plan.

“We understand and appreciate that the Waitaki is the source of nationally critical renewable power generation, that it is critical for food production and an important fishery, and we need to treasure the whenua’s unique landscapes and biodiversity.”

“It is these people and key organisations we want to sit down and talk with over the coming month, and for these reasons that we want to step up our role as kaitiaki,” Cr Scott said.

