Announcement Of The Death Of The Maaori King

30 August 2024

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has died peacefully this morning, accompanied by his wife Makau Ariki and their children Whatumoana, Korotangi, and Ngawai Hono I Te Po.

Kiingitanga Spokesman Rahui Papa says Te Kiingi had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

“The death of Kiingi Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Maaoridom and the entire nation.”

He kura kua ngaro ki tua o Rangi-whakamoe-ariki. Moe mai raa

(A chief who has passed to the great beyond. Rest in love)

© Scoop Media

