Mayor Announces New Committee Structure And Change To AT Board

29 August 2024

Mayor Wayne Brown has announced changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure that will streamline decision-making and put the focus on delivering the new Long-term Plan (LTP).

“Through the LTP process I received councillor feedback that the current structure wasn’t operating as efficiently as it could, and some felt specific issues required more attention at the committee level,” Mayor Brown said.

“The new structure takes on board this feedback with some adjustments to existing committees, and the establishment of two smaller committees. These changes will align with the council’s new management structure and allow councillors to have more effective oversight,” Mayor Brown said.

The Transport and Infrastructure Committee will become the Transport, Resilience, and Infrastructure Committee. This title change reflects the inclusion of oversight of physical resilience matters for this committee.

The Planning, Environment and Parks Committee to become the Policy and Planning Committee. This committee will continue to provide direction for the physical development and growth of Auckland, and development and monitoring of policies associated with community, social, cultural, and environmental matters.

Two new committees are also established. The new Community Committee, chaired by Councillor Angela Dalton, will have a focus on community related programmes, including responsibility for the full regional grants programme.

The new Parks Committee, chaired by Councillor Ken Turner, will be responsible for regional oversight of regional parks and other significant open spaces.

On Thursday, the Governing Body also voted to appoint Councillor Maurice Williamson to the Board of Auckland Transport. He replaces Councillor Andy Baker who will take up a new role as chair of the Transport, Resilience, and Infrastructure Committee.

“As a former Minister of Transport and Minister of Local Government, Councillor Williamson has extensive experience working with transport experts and understands the complexity of central government relationships. This will be crucial as we work to take democratic control of AT.

“Councillor Baker will do a good job leading the Transport Resilience and Infrastructure Committee, given his inside knowledge of how AT operates,” Mayor Brown said.

“Along with colleagues today, I acknowledge Councillor Watson for his work establishing and leading the Transport and Infrastructure Committee during the first half of this term."

Councillor Chris Darby, who was appointed to the AT Board in July 2023, will remain in that role.

“Together, Councillor Williamson and Councillor Darby will work closely with my office to ensure the views of the Governing Body are represented on the AT Board.”

“It is also important that we have a balanced range of views shaping the future of transport in our city. I believe Councillor Williamson and Councillor Darby will ensure the perspectives of most Aucklanders are represented.”

© Scoop Media

