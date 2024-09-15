Violent Incident, Bader
01 September
Police and ambulance were called to an Anthony Crescent, Bader address in Hamilton about 5:20pm this evening to reports of a violent altercation.
On arrival, a child was located with critical injuries and was rushed to hospital.
Two other adults at the address were also injured – they remain in Waikato Hospital with moderate and serious injuries respectively.
A person of interest has been taken into custody, and Police are not currently seeking anyone else.
Officers will remain at the property overnight, as a scene examination continues.
An update will be provided tomorrow.