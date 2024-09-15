Homicide Investigation Launched, Bader, Hamilton

Attributable to Hamilton City Field Crime Manager, Inspector Darrell Harpur:

A homicide investigation has been launched after an 8-year-old boy critically injured in an incident in Bader yesterday has died.

Police were called to the address about 5.20pm on Sunday to reports of a violent altercation.

Three people were taken to hospital – the boy, with critical injuries, and two other adults who were moderately and seriously injured.

Sadly, the boy died from his injuries yesterday evening.

A 37-year-old man taken into custody by Police at the scene has been charged with murder and assault, and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to what happened, however will remain in the area as they continue a scene examination and further enquiries.

