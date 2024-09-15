Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Ariki Rigby Homicide: Police Investigation Continues, Two Years On

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene

Today marks two years since the tragic death of Hawke’s Bay teenager Ariki Rigby.

Police acknowledge Ariki’s whānau and friends on what is an extremely difficult day, and our thoughts remain with them as they continue on the journey of life without Ariki by their side.

Police remain committed to holding those responsible to account, and providing Ariki’s whānau with the closure they are yet to receive.

Over the last two years, a dedicated investigation team with a wealth of experience has worked tirelessly on this case, reviewing hundreds of hours of footage, and assessing every piece of information Police receive in relation to Ariki’s death.

I am so proud of the team who have dedicated so much time to this investigation, we all want to reach the same outcome, and bring the whānau closure after two long, painful years without Ariki.

Her life was taken far too soon, in unfathomable circumstances.

Our message to the public remains the same, anyone who has genuine information that may assist Police is asked to come forward and talk to us.

People will be out there who know what happened to Ariki, and we urge them to do the right thing.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation team, please get in touch by calling 105, referencing file number 220905/1265.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

