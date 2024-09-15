Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alleged Fleeing Driver Arrested In Auckland

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have taken a man into custody following a fleeing driver incident across Tāmaki Makaurau in the early hours of this morning.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says a stolen car was seen travelling through Royal Oak just after 2am.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop, but the driver took off at speed on Pah Road.

“It wasn’t pursued and the unit initially lost sight of the vehicle, before it was sighted by another unit on Balmoral Road.”

The vehicle continued to travel west into the Kumeū area, where spikes were successfully deployed.

Inspector Kitcher says Police located the vehicle in Waimauku.

“Its front right wheel was by now destroyed, and it came to a stop. Police took the sole occupant into custody without further incident.”

A 44-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with failing to remain stopped for an enforcement officer, failing to stop when signalled and dangerous driving.

“This was great work from Police staff from different areas of Auckland to bring this incident to a safe conclusion,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“We won’t tolerate this type of behaviour and we will continue to hold people to account.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 