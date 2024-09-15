Alleged Fleeing Driver Arrested In Auckland

Police have taken a man into custody following a fleeing driver incident across Tāmaki Makaurau in the early hours of this morning.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says a stolen car was seen travelling through Royal Oak just after 2am.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop, but the driver took off at speed on Pah Road.

“It wasn’t pursued and the unit initially lost sight of the vehicle, before it was sighted by another unit on Balmoral Road.”

The vehicle continued to travel west into the Kumeū area, where spikes were successfully deployed.

Inspector Kitcher says Police located the vehicle in Waimauku.

“Its front right wheel was by now destroyed, and it came to a stop. Police took the sole occupant into custody without further incident.”

A 44-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with failing to remain stopped for an enforcement officer, failing to stop when signalled and dangerous driving.

“This was great work from Police staff from different areas of Auckland to bring this incident to a safe conclusion,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“We won’t tolerate this type of behaviour and we will continue to hold people to account.”

