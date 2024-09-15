Have You Seen Reo?

Police are appealing for any sightings of 19-year-old Reo Yorke, who has been reported as missing from his home in Ōtara.

Reo was last seen near Velvet Crescent at about 6.30pm last night.

He is described as about 180cms tall with black eyes and hair and was wearing dark grey pants, a grey jumper and white sneakers.

He may also have a small laptop bag.

Police and Reo’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 240901/3372.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact Police on 105, or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

