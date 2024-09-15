New TAIC Inquiry: ATR Passenger Plane Wellington Airport

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the incident involving an ATR72 passenger aircraft at Wellington Airport yesterday.

Acting Chief Investigator of Accidents Louise Cook says the reported circumstances were that the issue with the left engine of the ATR72-600 aircraft, registration ZK-MVL, occurred at about 4.11pm on 1 September 2024.

“The plane was on final approach at about 300 feet,” Said Ms Cook.

“It’s reported there was a low oil pressure caution, then an engine fault and engine fire warning. The Pilot declared a mayday, landed safely and stopped on the runway

“Airport emergency services attended promptly and passengers and crew were evacuated on to the runway, with no serious injuries reported.

Ms Cook has appointed an investigation team, who are at the scene today.

The investigation team’s evidence collection work is broad at first to support the many routes that an investigation could follow. The initial focus is on gathering evidence that could disappear or change – including memories while they’re fresh in people’s minds. TAIC is also interested in the individual history, performance, maintenance, and equipment of this particular plane as well as its design.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

The Commission's purpose is to improve transport safety by avoiding repeat accidents, rather than by ascribing blame

© Scoop Media

