Carters Beach Grounding - Maritime NZ Update #3

Maritime New Zealand is urging people to please assist the salvage efforts by staying away from the area around the grounded Manahau barge at Carters Beach. The site is an operational area with several hazards to the public.

The vessel’s operator, West Coast Bulk Logistics, has reported that the 11 crew on board are all well and in good spirits. They remain on board and have been delivered food and other resources, and offered welfare support.

The operator is responsible for the development of the salvage plan for the vessel.

Maritime NZ staff have been coordinating with local and regional authorities, the operator and salvage experts on the development of this salvage plan, and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of crew and protection of the local environment.

The barge has not sustained any significant damage or leaks. It has no cargo on board but is carrying about 100,000 litres of diesel fuel. Maritime NZ oil spill response experts are working with local authorities on precautionary plans for any potential leaks.

The near 100m barge grounded at about midnight Sunday 1 September.

As the matter is under investigation, we are not in a position to discuss events leading up to the grounding or to provide interviews.

© Scoop Media

