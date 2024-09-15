Prohibited Fire Season For Canterbury District

All outdoor fires are now banned in Canterbury until next Monday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a prohibited fire season for the Canterbury District.

The prohibited fire season will run for a week, until 11.59pm on Monday 9 September.

A prohibited fire season means a total ban on outdoor fires.

All previously granted fire permits are no longer valid.

Acting District Commander David Key says there is continued warm and windy weather forecast across the district over the coming days.

"While the fire danger is currently at the lower end it is strong winds that are of major concern.

"We have seen numerous fires occur due to similar weather patterns over the last three months. A prohibited fire season is the best way to try and prevent further fires across the region," says David Key.

High winds and warm weather caused the fire at a forestry block in Waipara, North Canterbury, to jump containment lines yesterday.

The fire, which is burning through the forestry block has since doubled in size with multiple crews expected to be in attendance until the end of the week.

"We have seen how high winds have caused extreme fire behaviour and difficult conditions for firefighting at Waipara."

David Key urges everyone to check on old burn piles to make sure they are fully extinguished.

"It is also important to know what you can and can’t do in a prohibited season, so please head to www.checkitsalright.nz for tips and fire safety advice."

© Scoop Media

