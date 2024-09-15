Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches Stubbie September Campaign: Short Shorts For A Shorter Waiting List

30 August

Remember the hot summers of the 70's and 80's? They seemed hotter, longer and so we wore our stubbies to stay cool and be cool.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is stoked to announce the launch of Stubbie September, a nationwide campaign aimed at raising funds to shorten the waitlist for the 400+ Kiwi kids in need of positive role models.

On the 27th of September, Kiwis are encouraged to don their favourite short shorts and participate in this fun annual event. That’s right, stubbies are making a comeback, and we’re on a mission to bring back those iconic short shorts your relatives used to rock… or maybe still do!

“Short shorts for a shorter waiting list”

All funds raised will help Big Brothers Big Sisters recruit, screen, and train new mentors. We encourage workplaces, sports teams and other groups to get involved, wear their stubbies, and spread the word.

Get Involved and Have Fun

It’s time to get your shorts dusted off and showcase your winter legs - no fake tan necessary! It’s all just a bit of fun for a good cause. Share your pics on social media with the hashtag #bringbackstubbies. Dig out those photos of the relatives at the Sunday BBQ sporting their ‘one size too small’ shorts (with their permission, of course). Let’s celebrate short shorts in all the little pockets of this fine country.

"We are thrilled to launch our Stubbie September campaign and invite communities across the country to join us in making a difference in the lives of young people," said Drew Ewan, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters. "Every dollar raised during this campaign will contribute directly to matching more young individuals with dedicated volunteer mentors who can inspire, guide, and empower them to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams."

How to Participate

1. Wear your stubbies: Show off your short shorts on the 27th of September. 2. Share your photos: Post pictures on social media with the hashtag #bringbackstubbies.

3. Donate: You can donate $3 by texting ‘STUBBIES’ to 4462 or give more online to support our cause

For more information about Stubbie September, visit our website at www.bringbackstubbies.co.nz or follow us on Facebook/Insta/Tiktok @BringBackStubbies.

© Scoop Media

