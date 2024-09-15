Some Superheroes Don't Wear Capes, They Volunteer

Verna Cook-Jackson shows off the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship volunteer t-shirt between Ironmen Clark Ellice and Dean Southey. (Photo/Supplied)

“It’s an opportunity to support your hometown and watch the best triathlon athletes in the world.”

That is just one of the many reasons Verna Cook-Jackson is volunteering to support the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship this December.

Verna has been volunteering at IRONMAN events for 40 years. That’s four dedicated decades of supporting the community and getting stuck in, whatever the weather.

“One of the best things about volunteering at the annual IRONMAN events is hearing the athletes say afterwards that this town has the best volunteers ever,” she says.

“It is unique and it’s because we’re friendly, helpful and keen to see every one of them do well.”

Supporting athletes who have come from all over the world, who may be excited or anxious, is another reason to volunteer. Consoling an athlete who didn’t make the swim, bike, or overall cut off time, is part of the experience.

“An arm around the shoulder, an empathetic yet encouraging voice – it makes a big difference to those crestfallen athletes.

“This is a special opportunity to be an integral part of a major world championship, to give back to the community, and to be a part of the buzz. And you get to wear a neat volunteer shirt!”

As if that wasn’t enough, Verna is also hosting two athletes, offering them a base to train, compete, and recover.

“For many it is their first time in New Zealand and I’m very passionate about this country and love sharing with visitors the treats that it offers. Particularly here in Taupō – the most beautiful large town in New Zealand. I don’t know either of them, but I know I’ll enjoy hosting them!”

The world championship is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of one of the biggest events ever hosted in Taupō. Volunteer roles include helping with registration, recovery stations, transition points, signage, finish line and course marshals.

If, like Verna, you want to showcase that Kiwi spirit on an international stage, get involved now.

Find out more and register at www.taupo.govt.nz/ironmanvolunteers

The 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship takes place on 14 and 15 December 2024.

© Scoop Media

