Customs Seizes 47 Kgs Of Methamphetamine At Auckland Airport

30 August 2024

Customs has seized 47 kilograms of methamphetamine, worth up to NZ$16.45 million, at Auckland Airport after it was discovered in boxes sent from Malaysia.

Four unaccompanied boxes arrived at Auckland Airport from Kuala Lumpur in mid-August and was detained by Customs for further inspection following routine enforcement activity.

Customs officers inspected the yellow boxes declared as “paper ream” and marked as “IK Yellow” but found each box hid black duffel bags instead.

Officers then located 46 packages of “Prince Durian” food packets in the bags, which concealed a total of approximately 47 kilograms of methamphetamine.

This amount of methamphetamine would have been worth up to NZ$16.45 million in street value and the Customs seizure has prevented up to $52.1 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Customs Manager Auckland Airport Paul Williams says while Customs has not yet made arrests in relation to the seizure, investigations are ongoing.

“This seizure has the hallmarks of what is referred to as a ‘rip-on and rip off’ scenario, a common trend at border checkpoints internationally, which we’re increasingly seeing here in New Zealand.

“Customs works closely with partner agencies and industry colleagues such as airport and airfreight companies to educate our stakeholders on what to look out for.

“Our message to those being exploited by transnational organised crime groups is simple. These money-greedy criminals don’t care about you or your families – they’ll treat you like scum and you’ll end up bearing the brunt of the law,” Mr Williams says.

Anyone who has concerns about possible smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

