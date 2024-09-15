Wellington City Council Acknowledges The Passing Of The Māori King

30 August 2024

Hīkeitia ai tāua ki te hau whakararo, kawea atu ai rā ki ngā wai pōteretere, e katokato mai ana ki te kōpū o Tangaroa, inā te awa Waikato e ngūnguru mai ana ki te kāhui ringiringi a tō kāhui iwi o Hotunui, o Hoturoa. Whakapunawaru ai ngā roimata ki a Taupiri ko te whare kōhatu o te kāhui ariki e tauawhiawhi nei i te awhi roa ki ngā ringaringa rāhiri o Hinenuitepō.

Tungou iho ai koe ki tō rārangi kāwai ki a Pōtatau, tāna ko Tāwhiao, muri iho ko Mahuta, whāia mai ko Te Rata, nāna ko Korokī, ki tō māmā ki a Te Atairangikāhu, ka heke ki a koe kei te ariki e Tūheitia. I panipania nei koe ki ngā kōkōwai a tō kāwai, puea mai ana ā koutou kākano whakapihipihi hei kākano o te Kotahitanga. Kei te kīngi o te kotahitanga, kei taku ariki tōheikura, te raukura o te kāhu kōrako, te kiokio o te ihorei, ko te motu tēnei kei te tangi apakura atu ki a koe i tēnei wā.

The Wellington City Council, under the leadership of Mayor Tory Whanau, joins the nation in mourning the passing of the Māori King, a leader whose life and reign have significantly shaped the unity and spirit of Aotearoa.

Mayor Tory Whanau, who hails from Taranaki, acknowledges the deep and special connection between Tainui, the Kīngitanga movement, and Taranaki, who also are the local iwi of Wellington. “The bond between Tainui, the Kīngitanga and Taranaki is one of historical significance and mutual respect, reflecting the shared values of kotahitanga (unity) and whanaungatanga (kinship). As the Māori King strove to unify and uplift all people of Aotearoa, he also strengthened these age-old ties,” said Mayor Whanau.

Whanau says “Ngāti Toa and Tainui have a longstanding whakapapa connection that reinforces the unity and solidarity among our local iwi. The Māori King's commitment to fostering unity resonates deeply within our communities in Wellington.”

In honour of his passing, all New Zealand and Māori flags at Wellington City Council buildings are currently half-mast. This gesture reflects the deep respect we hold for the Māori King and acknowledges his immense contribution to our nation.

Throughout his reign, the Māori King worked tirelessly to bridge cultural divides, advocate for the rights of Māori, and ensure that the rich heritage of his people was honoured and respected. His efforts have left an indelible mark on our country, inspiring countless New Zealanders to unite in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding.

Mayor Whanau added, "As a leader, the Māori King embodied the principles of manaakitanga (hospitality) and whanaungatanga (kinship), not just within his iwi but across all communities in New Zealand. We must continue to uphold and strive towards his vision for a united Aotearoa."

The Wellington City Council stands with the Wellington community and all who are grieving this significant loss. We remember the Māori King as a champion of unity and a pillar of strength, and we are committed to carrying forward his legacy of bringing people together.

The Council will continue to support initiatives that reflect the values of unity, respect, and cultural understanding that the Māori King passionately advocated for throughout his life.

