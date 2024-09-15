Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Kīngi Tūheitia: A Guardian Of The Whales And A Beloved Leader Mourned

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:34 am
Press Release: Pacific Whale Fund

Supplied/Pacific Whale Fund

Friday 30 August, Auckland, New Zealand – Today, Aotearoa New Zealand mourns the passing of Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, the Māori King. His loss leaves a profound void in the hearts of Māori people and all New Zealanders.

Kīngi Tūheitia was more than a monarch; he was a symbol of unity, strength, and resilience. He embodied the spirit of Māoridom and tirelessly championed the advancement of Māori rights and aspirations. His commitment to environmental guardianship extended far beyond Aotearoa's shores. He played a pivotal role in the development and global recognition of Te Whakaputanga Moana Ocean Declaration. This landmark declaration, which he aptly named, recognizes the interconnectedness of Pacific peoples and the ocean, advocating for the legal recognition of whales as a sentient beings with inherent rights. His leadership in this initiative underscored his deep respect for the natural world and his unwavering dedication to protecting it for future generations.

Find more from Pacific Whale Fund on InfoPages.
 
 
 
