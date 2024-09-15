Industrial Action To Disrupt Metlink Rail Services

Ongoing disruption to Metlink passenger rail services is expected from Tuesday 17 September because of industrial action planned by the Rail and Maritime Transport Union.

Metlink was informed on Friday 13 September by rail operator Transdev that its staff affiliated with the union would be undertaking continuous work-to-rule industrial action ahead of mediation associated with collective bargaining - expected to take place on 26 September.

From Tuesday morning, union members have voted to take all breaks, and not to work overtime or accept shift alterations.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says passengers should plan ahead as services may be cancelled or delayed at short notice.

“It’s vital rail passengers keep a close eye on the Metlink website or app to stay informed of any service disruption,” Ms Gain says. “Know before you go.

“Because of the nature of the industrial action, it’s hard to predict which services will be affected. Limited bus replacements will be available for cancelled services but, when possible, rail passengers should travel by other means.

“We respect the right of unionised staff to take industrial action, but we know our passengers will be frustrated by any disruptions. We are grateful for their patience and understanding.

“Metlink encourages both sides to negotiate in good faith to resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

Transdev Wellington Managing Director Ian Ladd says he apologises to customers who may be impacted from Tuesday.

“We have a full roster for Tuesday, and we’ll be doing everything possible to limit the impact of this industrial action,” Mr Ladd says. “We are committed to negotiating in good faith.

“We will let customers know about any delays or cancellations that occur as soon as we can.”

For information about service disruptions, passengers are advised to regularly check service alerts and timetables - available on the Metlink website and app.

© Scoop Media

