Sea View Snaps Help Build Picture Of The Future For North Taranaki Communities

GNS Science Environmental Engineer Alfredo Jaramillo tests one of the new CoastSnap photo stations at Ōnaero. Photo/Supplied.

If you’re out for a stroll in Urenui or Ōnaero, you could help monitor our ever-changing coastline and plan for the future with a few quick taps on your mobile phone.

NPDC has supported a Massey University/GNS Science-Te Pū Ao-led project with a one-off grant, to work with the community and build a bank of photos of our northern cliff-faces that will be used to analyse the way they’re eroding and what’s driving it.

All you need to do is set your phone in one or more of the CoastSnap stations at Urenui and Ōnaero, take a snap, scan the QR code and upload your photographs.

“This project aims to help develop risk management tools for rocky cliffs, where landslides and slips are frequent and pose a threat to those who pass through these areas. Knowing the frequency, magnitude and mechanisms of landslides will also help with understanding better the process of coastal erosion,” said Massey PhD candidate and Environmental Engineer Alfredo Jaramillo.

Learning more about erosion of our coastline will help with how NPDC plans future infrastructure and services as we adapt to the effects of climate change, said NPDC Climate Change Response Lead Greg Stephens.

“Urenui and Ōnaero are two vulnerable communities when it comes to climate change. The CoastSnap stations will help monitor the erosion risks for the cliffs. The information collected will be used to inform the local adaptation plan for Urenui and Onaero that will be developed over the next three years,” said Mr Stephens.

“Citizen scientists have helped Urenui and Ōnaero before in identifying household septic tank problems that resulted in plans to invest $40m into a wastewater network and treatment plant for these communities, so I encourage everyone visiting these spots to take part in this study that directly supports the community.”

