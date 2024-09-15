Auckland Central City Library Announces Uplifting New Exhibition

Author Shilo Kino with her book ‘All That We Know’ and author Hēmi Kelly with his books ‘A Māori Word a Day’ and ‘A Māori Phrase a Day.’ Photo/Supplied. Benj Brooking. A hand-written manuscript about Te Tiriti o Waitangi in te reo Māori, 22 November 1884. Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections. Image/Supplied. Te Rawhitiroa Bosch. A whakairo, Māori carving. Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections. Image/Supplied.



Auckland Central City Library is thrilled to announce an uplifting new exhibition Waiwaia Ngā Ngutu ahead of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, celebrating the eloquence and expression of te reo Māori from the early nineteenth century to the present day.

This free exhibition, which runs from Wednesday 4 September 2024 - 1 February 2025, provides visitors with a showcase of never-before publicly seen taonga Māori (Māori treasures) from Auckland Council Libraries Heritage Collections, accompanied by a rich soundscape that brings the written word to life and affirms the essence of te reo Māori: a language heard and spoken with eloquence.

Councillor Kerrin Leoni is excited by this opportunity to celebrate te reo Māori as a cultural treasure.

“This exhibition of taonga tuku iho reflects how te reo Māori has always been fundamental to a thriving Māori identity for Tāmaki Makaurau,” Councillor Leoni says.

“In our commitment to Māori outcomes, we are passionate about creating opportunities like this for Aucklanders to see, hear, speak and learn te reo Māori, to ensure it flourishes for generations to come.”

From hand-written manuscripts recording whakapapa (genealogy), to Māori students’ copybooks as they learned their language in writing, Waiwaia Ngā Ngutu will showcase te reo Māori in its various forms throughout history, to bring to life the written word and emphasise the vitality of the language.

The exhibition also includes pūrākau (legends) and whakataukī (proverbs), early publications of Māori grammar books and bibles, and transliterations created to connect concepts and ways of seeing the world between Māori and Pākehā.

It will be accompanied by audio recordings of birds, insects, wind and waves, expressing the relationship of te reo to te taiao (the environment). Specific exhibits will also be accompanied by voice recordings showcasing the various dialects and forms.

Auckland Council’s Senior Librarian of Māori Collections Maureen Ned encourages all to find their place in this snapshot of the history and language of Aotearoa.

“The taonga chosen for this exhibition are unique to the history of Aotearoa New Zealand when Māori first engaged with the missionaries in the capture of te reo Māori in the written form,” Ms Ned says.

“In terms of how the language has evolved and emerging relations – it is a privilege to preserve and celebrate these taonga of stories, cultural heritage, and creative expression passed down to us.”

In celebration of this illuminating exhibition, Auckland City Central Library is hosting a conversation between award-winning authors Shilo Kino (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniapoto) and Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whāoa) on 12 September 2024 from 6pm-7pm. Kino’s recently published novel All That We Knowfollows Māreikura as she works to reclaim her te reo Māori, while also navigating personal relationships and a growing public profile. Shilo will be joined on stage by Hēmi Kelly, author of A Māori Word a Day, A Māori Phrase a Day, expert translator, and host of the Everyday Māori Podcast. A Māori language teacher, Hēmi started learning te reo Māori as a teenager and is a passionate advocate for the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

In addition to this exhibition, Auckland Council Libraries is offering a series of family-friendly events and activities celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori across the city centre, including raranga (weaving), story times, kēmu (games), and a rangatahi spoken word showcase. Find out more at OurAuckland.

Waiwaia Ngā Ngutu: Speak Eloquently will be open at Level 2 of Auckland’s Central City Library from Wednesday 4 September 2024 - 1 February 2025. More information about the exhibition and related events can be found onOurAuckland.

© Scoop Media

