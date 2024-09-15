Pūrangakura Launches "Generation Kāinga" Survey For Rangatahi Māori

A nationwide rangatahi Māori survey is launched as part of the Generation Kāinga project. This innovative initiative led by Pūrangakura (a Kaupapa Māori Research Centre) aims to reimagine and rebuild resilient and regenerative kāinga for rangatahi Māori across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Generation Kāinga survey, targeting Māori aged 16 to 35, will explore crucial aspects of rangatahi life, including:

- Current housing situations and future aspirations

- Connection to ancestral lands and marae

- Economic factors affecting housing accessibility

- Environmental considerations in living spaces

- Cultural and community engagement

Rhieve Grey, Researcher at Pūrangakura and co-lead for the Generation Kāinga survey, emphasises the significance of this research:

"For too long, we've lacked comprehensive data on rangatahi Māori housing experiences and aspirations. This survey is a vital step in closing that knowledge gap and empowering rangatahi to shape the future of kāinga in Aotearoa."

Photo supplied by No Six: Rhieve Grey

The online survey will take approximately 25 minutes to complete and will be accessible nationwide.

Key features of the Generation Kāinga project include:

1. Focus on rangatahi-led solutions for housing and community development

2. Exploration of both urban and tribal area living preferences

3. Analysis of economic, environmental, and cultural factors influencing housing needs

Pūrangakura invites all eligible rangatahi Māori to participate in this study. Their voices will be instrumental in developing innovative kāinga solutions that support diverse ways of living as Māori and transform the future of Aotearoa.

To participate in the survey follow the link here.

For more information, please visit our website or email our team at genk@purangakura.co.nz.

