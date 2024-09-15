City Potholes For Repair

Starting this week, pothole repairs will take place at multiple sites across the city.

Journeys Infrastructure Manager, Dave Hadfield says the majority of work is programmed during the evenings or nighttime to reduce disruptions to motorists.

“However, we have also kept the option of working through the day, to speed up the overall programme.”

“We thank the public for their patience as they have had to navigate around multiple potholes in the city for some time, but spring conditions have arrived and we are in a better position to fix these faults.”

“Work will begin from Wednesday this week.”

Targetted roads include Gladstone, Wi Pere, Lytton, Rutene and Main Road (Makaraka).

Mr Hadfield asks the public to take care when approaching the worksites as they are trialling a reduction of signage and cones as part of a new risk-based approach to traffic management.

