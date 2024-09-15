Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Potholes For Repair

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:48 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Starting this week, pothole repairs will take place at multiple sites across the city.

Journeys Infrastructure Manager, Dave Hadfield says the majority of work is programmed during the evenings or nighttime to reduce disruptions to motorists.

“However, we have also kept the option of working through the day, to speed up the overall programme.”

“We thank the public for their patience as they have had to navigate around multiple potholes in the city for some time, but spring conditions have arrived and we are in a better position to fix these faults.”

“Work will begin from Wednesday this week.”

Targetted roads include Gladstone, Wi Pere, Lytton, Rutene and Main Road (Makaraka).

Mr Hadfield asks the public to take care when approaching the worksites as they are trialling a reduction of signage and cones as part of a new risk-based approach to traffic management.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 