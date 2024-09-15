Auckland Transport Board Confirms Chief Executive

Mr Kimpton joined AT in April 2023 on an 18-month contract, after both an international and domestic recruitment process. During his tenure he has challenged the organisation to improve its service to Aucklanders, with a focus on network productivity and delivering great public transport services for Aucklanders.

AT Board Chair Richard Leggat says the appointment will continue this focus on driving better outcomes for Auckland.

Dean Kimpton (Photo/Supplied)

“Under Dean’s leadership the organisation’s structure has been redesigned to focus on doing the right things and doing them exceptionally well. We still have work to do to increase Aucklanders’ trust and confidence in AT but the board is very confident Dean is the right person to do this.”

In the year to June 30 2024, AT met or exceeded 18 of its 19 Statement of Intent targets and delivered its largest ever capital programme. AT has introduced bus boosters, repaired a record number of roads and potholes, and added hundreds of additional public transport trips.

"These are a testament to Dean's leadership and while AT has achieved a lot in the past 18 months, the Board has set him more ambitious targets and very clear expectations about what he needs to deliver and achieve for Auckland during his tenure.”

Richard Leggat (Photo/Supplied)

The objectives, which are in line with what the Mayor expects AT to focus on, include practical everyday changes to reduce congestion and journey times, and building AT’s trust and confidence with Aucklanders.

“We look forward to Auckland Transport delivering to Auckland Council’s priorities under Dean’s leadership. Dean’s appointment provides certainty for our people, and for our shareholder, Auckland Council.”

Mr Kimpton will earn a $620,000 salary with a discretionary bonus on the achievement of agreed key performance indicators reflective of AT’s business plan.

