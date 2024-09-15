Pair Arrested Over Firearm And Drugs

03 September 2024

Police have recovered a firearm, ammunition, and drugs after two men were arrested in Manurewa yesterday.

Counties Manukau Central Area Commander, Inspector Adam Pyne, says a report was made at around 5.30pm that a man was in possession of a firearm.

“This man then got into a vehicle and left the area with another man,” he says.

“Local staff and the Police Eagle helicopter responded to the area, with an armed traffic stop conducted on Wordsworth Road.”

Both men were taken into custody without incident.

“A search was carried out and a firearm was located, along with ammunition, cash, methamphetamine and cannabis,” Inspector Pyne says.

The alleged offenders have been scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm, threatening to kill, burglary, possessing cannabis and possessing methamphetamine for supply.

A 24-year-old man faces charges of threatening to kill, burglary, possessing cannabis and possessing methamphetamine for supply.

“This was great work from all Police staff involved to locate these alleged offenders and arrest them very quickly,” Inspector Pyne says.

“As a result, another firearm has been taken out of circulation in the community.

“Our communities can help us respond by reporting incidents that are happening now by calling 111.”

Other information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

