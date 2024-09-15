Consultation On Higher Speed Limit Addington To Rolleston/Christchurch Southern Motorway Starts Today

People are invited to let NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) know if they agree or not with a proposal to increase the speed limit on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway to 110km/hour from 100km/h.

The proposal was announced by the Minister for Transport Simeon Brown last week. (https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/first-110kmh-speed-limit-proposed-south-island)

The speed change for the Christchurch Southern Motorway (SH76 and SH1) would apply from east of the Curletts Road, Addington interchange to west of Weedons Road interchange in Rolleston. (See map below).

On and off ramps:

James Caygill NZTA Director Regional Relationships says that NZTA is committed to delivering state highways to help people and freight move quickly and safely.

“This section of motorway is designed and constructed to a high safety standard which means we can consider increasing the speed limit. Safety features greatly reduce the risk of death or serious injury in a crash, like two lanes in each direction, flexible median barrier between opposing lanes and a smooth alignment that offers good forward visibility for drivers.”

Increasing the speed limit to 110km/h may require some safety improvements (installing around 6km of side protection barrier from Barrington Street to Halswell Junction Road) prior to the implementation of any speed limit changes.

Since its completion in 2021, the motorway joining Christchurch and New Zealand’s fastest growing district (Selwyn) has helped to reduce congestion and improve safety and travel time reliability. It’s an essential route for traffic travelling from the south of Christchurch, including inland ports at Rolleston, to the central city and Lyttelton Port. It is a strategic transport corridor for moving freight – goods, produce, forestry and services.

Consultation opens today, Tuesday, 3 September, nzta.govt.nz/csm110 and runs for four weeks to Tuesday, 1 October.

“NZTA will consider all feedback received during the consultation process before making a recommendation, which will be reviewed alongside our technical and safety assessments,” says Mr Caygill.

The recommendation then goes to the Director of Land Transport. It could take up to 6-12 months (depending on any infrastructure required) before any new speed limits are legalised and installed. The speed limit remains at 100km/h until this process is complete.

More background here: nzta.govt.nz/csm110 or SH76/SH1 Christchurch Southern Motorway speed limit review | NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (nzta.govt.nz)

