Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Arrested In Relation To Rangitikei Street Firearms Incident

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson

Police have today arrested a 31-year-old Palmerston North man in relation to a shooting outside a bar in Rangitikei Street on 13 August.

The man presented himself to the Palmerston North Police Station earlier this morning.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today, facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault with intent to injure.

A number of addresses have been searched in an attempt to locate this man. We are glad he has made the decision to come forward and avoid further disruption to his family and friends.

The 31-year-old joins a 28-year-old man who was arrested on 22 August in relation to the same incident.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 