Man Arrested In Relation To Rangitikei Street Firearms Incident

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson

Police have today arrested a 31-year-old Palmerston North man in relation to a shooting outside a bar in Rangitikei Street on 13 August.

The man presented himself to the Palmerston North Police Station earlier this morning.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today, facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault with intent to injure.

A number of addresses have been searched in an attempt to locate this man. We are glad he has made the decision to come forward and avoid further disruption to his family and friends.

The 31-year-old joins a 28-year-old man who was arrested on 22 August in relation to the same incident.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

