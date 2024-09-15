Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Alleged Burglar Not Smart Enough For Police

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a burglar and recovered hundreds of dollars’ worth in property stolen from the University of Auckland overnight.

The alleged offender was arrested after breaking into the same location twice in the same night.

Senior Sergeant Dave Plunkett, Auckland City Central Response Manager, says the first burglary occurred at around 10.30pm.

“Several electric pianos and keyboards were stolen before being loaded into a vehicle.

“He returned just after 1am and entered the same building, but this time was seen by a security guard.

“The offender dropped a keyboard he was carrying and fled.”

Police were hot on his heels, thanks to information provided by the security guard, and located a vehicle of interest outside a hostel in Eden Terrace.

“Police staff entered the hostel, located the alleged suspect, and arrested him without incident.

“He was in possession of a large amount of cash and three musical keyboards, valued at around $350 each.”

A 32-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with ten counts of burglary, along with a charge of possessing methamphetamine for supply and shoplifting.

“We’re pleased to have made an arrest over this offender’s brazen actions overnight, and we’ll continuing holding this sort of offending to account,” Senior Sergeant Plunkett says.

