Southern Hydro Lakes Receive Timely Top-up

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:51 pm
Press Release: Meridian Energy

The situation for the southern hydro lakes is improving by the day, with persistent rain and snowfall over the past fortnight providing a welcome boost to lake and snow levels.

“We’ve been saying all along that it’s a battle of inches – and after a long, dry winter it’s good to see lake levels going in the right direction,” says Chris Ewers, Meridian GM Wholesale.

“The level of Lake Pūkaki has increased by over a metre since its lowest point just under two weeks ago, with a further 300-400mm of rainfall forecast over the next couple of weeks, and Lakes Manapōuri and Te Anau are now into their high ranges. That’ll mean strong generation out of Manapōuri Power Station for the next few weeks.”

In addition to lake levels, seasonal snow storage in the Waitaki catchment has increased significantly, which will help with spring and summer in-flows. Throughout June and July storage was as low as 50% of average, but substantial snowfall over the last month means it is now sitting at 83% of average.

“We always knew the rains would come eventually, and spring usually sees a change in weather patterns. There’s still some way to go but with more rain expected this week it’s looking more encouraging day by day,” says Chris Ewers.

Meridian’s wind farms have continued to perform well, with all six regularly generating at or near their maximum capacity over the last seven days to produce a total of 57GWh.

