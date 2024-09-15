Combatting Online Child Exploitation This Child Safeguarding Week

Every year in September New Zealand recognises Child Safeguarding Week.

The week, launched by Nelson-based organisation Safeguarding Children in 2021, is an opportunity to highlight children’s welfare, as well as acknowledging the increasing threat of online child sexual exploitation.

Despite best efforts from agencies like Customs, Police, and Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs, the rate of child sexual exploitation continues to rise. In 2023, New Zealand agencies received over 18,000 referrals from US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about online offending.

“Current and emerging technologies play a positive part in our everyday lives, but misuse has led to an increase in the proliferation of child sexual abuse material and normalisation of this deplorable content,” says Tim Houston, Manager of the Department of Internal Affairs Digital Child Exploitation Team.

“Child Safeguarding Week is an excellent reminder of the impact that child sexual exploitation material has on tamariki, and the importance of working together to protect the most vulnerable in our society from harm.

One example of this vital collaboration is Task Force Ruru, a dedicated team consisting of members from all three agencies that come together to identify victims and locate offenders.

" Child Safeguarding Week is a reminder that we must all remain vigilant and take steps to protect our children from the dangers that can lurk online. As the use of child sexual abuse material proliferates, Customs and its partners are working lockstep overseas, at the border and within our own communities to protect and safeguard our children,” says Chief Customs Officer, Child Exploitation Operations Team, Simon Peterson.

“Child Safeguarding Week puts a crucial spotlight on the harm our young people can be exposed to when active online,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richard, NZ Police Online Child Exploitation Across NZ unit.

“Our investigators see first-hand the distress caused when our young people are taken advantage of or victimised online. It is a very timely opportunity for all of us to have open conversations with the children in our lives about staying safe and minimising online harm,” DSS Richards says.

These three agencies, along with the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, are designated child welfare and protection agencies under the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989. This enables them to disclose and request information to safeguard children from harm.

“I commend all the investigators in the Department of Internal Affairs, Oranga Tamariki, Police and the New Zealand Customs Service, who work tirelessly each and every day to protect the lives of children at home and abroad,” says Tim Houston.

For more information about Child Safeguarding week and the work being undertaken by Safeguarding Children, visit childsafeguardingweek.org.nz.

