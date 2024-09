Serious Crash, Ōtāhuhu - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to reports of serious crash in Ōtāhuhu this afternoon.

The crash involves a vehicle and pedestrian on Great South Road near Jellicoe Street and was reported to Police at 3.20pm.

Early indications suggest one person has received serious injuries.

Great South Road has been closed between Mangere Road and Nelson Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

© Scoop Media