Carters Beach Grounding Media Update

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:52 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Photo/Supplied

Formal restricted access areas are now in place around the grounded barge Manahau , at Westport's Carters Beach.

The restrictions are in place to protect the public from harm, while the operation continues to secure and salvage the barge. Restrictions have been implemented under the Maritime Transport Act and are subject to change.

National On Scene Commander Mick Courtnell is leading Maritime NZ’s response on the ground in Westport. He says it is important everyone respects the restrictions.

"This is an operational area, with heavy machinery operating, while on the water it is important to keep away from the vessel and the tethers it has keeping it in place.

"Our priority is the safety of people, the environment and property," he says.

Whitebaiters will still be able to access the southern side of the Buller River, along The Tiphead.

While there have been strong swells over the last 24 hours, there is no immediate risk of its fuel leaking.

In preparation for the salvage, which is managed by the operator, response teams have been working to ensure the vessel remains secure on the beach. It is held by its anchors, which have been buried in sand, and seven five tonne blocks of concrete to prevent significant movement.

Maritime NZ’s oil response experts are working with local authorities on environmental protection plans. Personnel and specialist equipment has been mobilised as part of precautionary plans to protect the local environment in the event of any spill.

Photo/Supplied

The barge's operator is responsible for the salvage plan, and the work around it. The operator has confirmed that specialist tugboats with towage capability departed from the North Island today to assist with the operation.

The crew remain on board the Manahau. The operator has reported that they are safe and well and have been offered welfare services.

Maritime NZ will continue to lead the Government response, including oversight of the operator’s salvage plans and activities.

Maritime NZ, local government, and all responders appreciate the support everyone has received from the local community.

Maps of the restricted access areas are attached to this release.

© Scoop Media

