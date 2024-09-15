Lights Out: Police Target Rentals As Cannabis Operations Shut Down

A joint operation has disrupted a network of rental properties being utilised to hide a raft of illegal activity by Vietnamese organised crime rings in east Auckland.

This week, Counties Manukau East Police, supported by the Ministry of Business Employment and Innovation, targeted 20 addresses.

As a result, 953 cannabis plants were destroyed, along with 13 kilograms of cannabis. An estimated $289,323 worth of stolen electricity had also been used across properties, including those in Somerville, Botany Downs, Pakuranga and Ōtara.

Senior Sergeant Al Grant, of Counties Manukau East Police, says the operation targeted rental properties that were unwittingly being used to grow cannabis.

“These syndicates are operating across Auckland, significantly modifying rental properties to cultivate cannabis with extremely dangerous electrical installations,” he says.

“In some instances, this dodgy wiring has caused homes to burn to the ground, and it’s extremely fortunate there has been no loss of life.

Fuses were replaced at the rental properties searched.

“Some of the fuses were so hot an electrician could not touch them, and the wire had melted – they were ready to catch fire.

“We’d estimate millions of dollars’ worth of electricity is being stolen every year to run these operations overall.”

Senior Sergeant Grant says the operation is only just the beginning, as Police continue to disrupt operations running in Auckland.

“These properties may seem innocent enough and do not really attract neighbours’ attention.

“Make no mistake, these syndicates are well connected to gangs and this cannabis is a large source of income for their illegal operations.”

In many cases, those found minding the houses have been deceived into coming to New Zealand, with a promise of legitimate employment.

Once in the country they are placed into forced illegal labour to repay the debt incurred in travelling here, Senior Sergeant Al Grant says.

Steve Watson, MBIE’s General Manager Immigration Compliance and Investigations says the investigation is an excellent example of cooperation across Government agencies.

“As a result of Police and MBIE Compliance’s interactions with these migrants, we are now investigating the involvement of a number of employers.

“Migrant workers need to be aware that if they are being asked to pay large amounts of money to an offshore agent to travel and work in New Zealand, it is highly likely that this is part of a fraudulent scam.”

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR Police are reminding landlords to be vigilant when going through the motions of renting out their properties.

- Ensure there are regular property inspections.

- Carry out thorough vetting: get two forms of photo ID and sight the original document, compare the photo with the applicant.

It’s important for the community to remain vigilant as well.

“These rentals don’t really attract attention from neighbours because they often have the blinds closed and few people are seen coming and going,” Senior Sergeant Grant says.

If you see suspicious activity, such as deliveries of easy grow and fertilizer bags being dropped off, or signs a meter has been tampered with, contact Police.

- Report any information you have by calling 105

- Go online to make a report at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

- Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

- If migrant communities are concerned with possible exploitation, contact MBIE on 0800 20 90 20

© Scoop Media

