Teen Arrested After Birkdale Burglary

Police have charged a woman following a break-in at a Birkdale home early this morning.

The burglary unfolded just after 3am.

Acting Inspector CJ Miles, Acting Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager, says the occupant moved to safety and called Police straight away.

“She reported loud bangs and smashing sounds inside the property,” she says.

“Our staff arrived at the scene on Vandeleur Avenue and entered the property to make it safe.”

An 18-year-old woman was inside the house and was arrested.

No items had been stolen as a result.

“This would have been an alarming incident to happen at any point of time, let alone in the early hours when people are sleeping,” Acting Inspector Miles says.

The woman arrested will appear in the North Shore District Court today, charged with burglary.

