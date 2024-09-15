A Legacy Of Advocacy And Social Justice: PMA Remembers Māori King Kīngi Tūheitia

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group joins Aotearoa New Zealand in expressing their heartfelt condolences to the family of the Māori King, Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, who peacefully passed away at the age of 69 last week. Thousands have gathered at Tūrangawaewae Marae to pay their respects to the Kīngitanga, including guests from around the Pacific region, remembering him for his legacy of social justice and advocacy.

PMA President, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS, reflects on the long relationship that the Pasifika Medical Association has had with Kīngi Tūheitia and is grateful for the legacy he has left behind in uniting Pacific and Māori.

"We acknowledge Kīngi Tūheitia's vision to unite the country and are grateful for the relationship we have had with him.

"Akangaroi ete Rangatira i toou teretere atuanga kite nagai i akapapa iaae e to tatou Atua."

PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, reflects on the service of Kīngi Tūheitia to his community, and his willingness to work closely with Pacific people.

"We are profoundly saddened to hear of the passing of Kīngi Tūheitia, who was indeed an exceptional leader with a heart for his people. He has served with humility and grace, and this loss will be deeply felt across te ao Māori and Aotearoa for a long time.

"Just last week, he brought together our Pacific leaders from across New Zealand and the region to be part of the Koroneihana celebrations, embracing our communities, languages and cultures. We will remember Kīngi Tūheitia and the impact he has made during his reign."

The PMA will join thousands of mourners from around the world at Tūrangawaewae Marae today to pay their respects to the Kīngitanga.

