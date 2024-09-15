Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Regional Council Welcomes Pause In Freshwater Farm Plans, While Encouraging Farmers To Keep Up The Good Work

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:58 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Photo/Supplied

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council welcomes the Government’s announcement that Freshwater Farm Plans – which support farmers in managing risks to freshwater - will be paused while improvements to the system are made.

While the Government intends to make improvements to the current system, ministers have confirmed their support for Freshwater Farm Plans as a key tool to improve freshwater quality.

Freshwater Farm Plans are due to be rolled out in Hawke’s Bay in mid-2025. This will build on existing industry and Regional Council farm planning schemes in our region.

Group Manager Policy and Regulation Katrina Brunton says, “Plans should acknowledge the good work many farmers are already doing. We encourage farmers to keep up their efforts, and make a start on their plan. The work will not be wasted.”

For more information go to:

https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/environment/farmers-hub/essential-freshwater-package-farmers-guide/freshwater-farm-plans/

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/government-pause-freshwater-farm-plan-rollout

