NZ's Third-Warmest Winter On Record

The Winter Climate Summary is attached, along with graphics for your use.

Highlights:

- It was New Zealand's third-warmest winter on record, with Hastings getting the second-highest winter temperature ever recorded at 25.7°C

- Overall, the nationwide average temperature was 9.6°C, which is 1.0°C above the 1991-2020 average

- Rainfall levels were contrasting across the country, with some areas experiencing below normal and others above normal levels

- June and July were dry months for many, contributing to low hydro lake levels, but this was balanced out with abundant rainfall in August

