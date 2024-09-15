Clock Tower To Be Lit Up This Month

(Photo/Supplied)

Gisborne’s town clock will be lit up this month to raise awareness for two key initiatives.

World Suicide Prevention Day and ITP Awareness Week.

The clock tower will be lit up yellow to signal support for Suicide Awareness Week from September 6-14 and purple for Global ITP Awareness Week from September 23-31.

ITP or Immune Thrombocytopenia, is a rare autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks platelets which help the blood to clot. There is no cure and for most there is no known cause. The condition affects both children and adults.

Council Liveable Spaces Director Kerry Hudson says this is a great way for Council to support the wider community in helping them raise awareness of their various events and causes through lighting up the clock.

Lighting the tower yellow for Suicide Prevention Week fulfils the wish of the late Tuta NgarimuTuta, who died last year.

He was a huge advocate for the people of Tairāwhiti working tirelessly in addiction and helping those who needed help just to get by, whether that be in accessing services, housing and more.

It was his wish to have the town clock lit in yellow for Suicide Awareness Week, with Mates of Tairāwhiti’s Bridgette Penny picking up the mantle to ensure it happens.

“It’s been a tough few years for our region and we know people are hurting,” says Ms Penny.

“Lighting the clock is a way of us acknowledging all the work Tuta has done for the region.”

In response, Mates of Tairāwhiti has established the resilience focussed Mates Mana Programme and Ms Penny is encouraging businesses to reach out so they can help people through these challenging times.

If there are other causes people want to highlight they can contact Council for more information.

