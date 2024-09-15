Ruapehu District Council Votes To Retain Māori Ward For 2025 Local Elections

The Taumarunui Council Chamber was filled to capacity with people keen to have their say and hear the discussion on the Ruapehu Māori Ward / Supplied

Ruapehu District Council has unanimously voted to retain its Māori Ward and three Māori Ward seats for the upcoming October 2025 local body elections.

This decision means there will now be a binding poll on the Māori Ward at next year’s election as required by the legislation.

The outcome of this poll will not affect the 2025 elections but will be applied for the subsequent two terms, covering the 2028 and 2031 elections.

Council does not support holding a binding poll and it has directed the Chief Executive to provide further information on potential implications of Council not proceeding with it.

While the Council has previously expressed support for retaining its Māori Ward, it chose to give the community an opportunity to express their views before making a formal decision.

The Taumarunui Council Chamber was filled to capacity, with over 130 people attending to hear speakers and listen to the Council's deliberations on the issue.

All but one public speaker voiced support for retaining the Māori Ward, emphasising themes of equity, unity, and the desire to maintain the progress made since the Ward was first established in 2020.

Mayor Weston Kirton acknowledged the passion of those who spoke, saying, “I want to thank everyone who shared their perspectives with Council this morning.”

“I also want to acknowledge the relationship Council has with our iwi and the positive role of iwi leadership and their desire to move forward with us, which I want to be part of.

As a Council, we have moved a long way in the last few years in our engagement with our iwi and we want to see this momentum maintained.

It is important we continue our journey here in Ruapehu. It is a work in progress, and we still have a lot to learn.

Council remains committed to fostering unity and continuing its collaboration with iwi and the wider community to ensure fair representation and equity in local governance," he said.

