Pass Wide And Slow Awareness Rides Across Aotearoa NZ

It’s the behaviour we want all drivers across Aotearoa New Zealand to follow when they see a horse and rider on the road.

For two days only, horse riders and carriage drivers from over 40 locations around Aotearoa will come together to promote a message they know will SAVE LIVES.

It’s a Worldwide message led by the United Kingdom and riders in Ireland, America, Canada, South Africa and Australia, and New Zealand for the first time, will ride on the same weekend on 14 and 15 of September. Connect to see the worldwide map of rides.

Why are we riding?

Because the frequency of incidents and near misses is too great to ignore.

Currently equestrians sit on the fringe of transport legislation with little to no targeted road safety education. The driver licensing system is an area of concern too, with no theory or practical testing on how to approach and pass a horse and rider.

In Equestrian advocate’s eyes, that makes horse riders the MOST vulnerable group on the road.

Over 30 equestrian organisations are backing a Petition to the Government for horse riders to be formally recognised as a Vulnerable Road User in transport legislation. The entire horse-riding community is united for improved status in road safety and inclusion in offroad pathways. Here is the Petition to Government

Lives are at stake and horse riders are leading the change they require. PASS WIDE AND SLOW high vis vests are being rolled out across the country with support of the road safety message coming from New Zealand Police, the trucking transport sector and the Automotive Association. The national transport authority – Waka

Kotahi NZTA, has recently responded to an offer made by the PWASNZ team to provide targeted road safety messaging to address the current gap. A very exciting and important start to the long term collaboration we need.

EVERYBODY has a role to play in preventing trauma, injury and death on the road. We want those in charge to look after us. After all, we are your preschool teachers, social workers, psychologists, firefighters, Police, Journalists - this country’s mum’s, dad’s and children.

Join us on our journey of saving lives on our roads over at on PWASNZ social Facebook and TikTok

© Scoop Media

