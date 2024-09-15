Wrestling Uniforms Targeted Ahead Of Interschools Competition

Thoughtless thieves have left a school wrestling team with no uniforms, including shoes, ahead of an important tournament.

Police are seeking assistance from the public following a theft of a vehicle in New Lynn during the early hours of Monday morning.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Kelly Farrant, says inside the vehicle was a box including 30 new wrestling uniforms and wrestling boots belonging to De La Salle College.

“The stolen vehicle was located by Police on Monday afternoon abandoned in Clendon Park, however the uniforms had been taken.

“We are working hard to identify and locate those responsible and are hoping someone in the community knows where these uniforms may be.”

De La Salle College wrestling coach Josh Silbery-Martin says this is the second time his vehicle has been stolen, but his only concern is retrieving the uniforms before the New Zealand Secondary Schools National Wrestling Competition on Friday.

“I was way more worried about the gear.

“It’s been pretty tough, my wife and I have worked really hard to bring this new sport to De La Salle and for this to happen – it’s gutting.”

Mr Silbery-Martin says thankfully they have been able to source some spare uniforms ahead of Friday’s competition, but is hoping the new uniforms and footwear shows up before then.

“It’s just a bummer, we’ve all worked so hard and had sponsorship for these uniforms.

“I’m really hopeful they might just turn up.”

Anyone with information can call Police on 105 and quote file number 240902/4291

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

