Warrants Executed In Queenstown Targeting Alleged Drug Suppliers

Detective Nicola Clark

Queenstown Lakes Police have been targeting alleged drug suppliers with a number of warrants this week.

The searches by Police, executed over Monday and Tuesday, led to the seizure of cash, brown crystal substances, cannabis and capsules. In addition, a firearms licence holder had their licence suspended and 11 firearms were seized from their possession.

No charges have been laid at this time, however enquiries are continuing.

These warrants follow on from warrants executed in prior weeks where cash, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and LSD were seized.

The warrants followed enquiries, which identified an increase in drug use in the Queenstown area. There are a number of large events coming up in the district, and we hope these seizures help keep our community and visitors safe.

We know the risk posed by taking drugs, and more often than not, people don't understand what they're ingesting. There are many examples of people needing medical treatment after consuming a substance that wasn't what they expected; we want our partygoers to enjoy themselves and get home safely.

Our community plays a big part in helping us target those in the distribution of illicit substances that cause harm in our community, and we ask members of the public who know those supplying these drugs to contact us on 105.

Information can also be reported to your local Police station or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

We also encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help though the Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

