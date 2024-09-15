Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Duo’s Plans Derailed After Bungled Burglary

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A pair of burglars choo-choo-chose the wrong night to allegedly attempt to steal items from a train graveyard in Waiuku last night.

At about 7.30pm, Police received a report of two people who had been disturbed at a site on Collingwood Road where old train carriages are stored.

Counties Manukau Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the alleged offenders fled the scene in a vehicle, which was followed by a member of the public.

“Police have then located the vehicle and signalled for it to stop on Glenbrook Road, Kingseat.

“Two people were quickly taken into custody and a search of the vehicle located an imitation firearm and a number of tools.”

Inspector Hunter says Police believe the alleged burglars may have been attempting to steal copper.

“Police are consistently holding those who choose to cause harm to our local community to account.

“Our Police team works hard to keep our communities safe and this arrest is another example of how we can and do work together to achieve positive results every day,” Inspector Hunter says.

“I would also like to acknowledge those members of the public for their vigilance and reporting suspicious activity promptly to Police.”

Two 36-year-old women will appear in Pukekohe District Court on 11 September charged with burglary.

If you see illegal or suspicious happening please call Police immediately on 111.

You can also report information on 105 after the fact, and anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

