Innovative Post-Disaster Emergency Telecommunications Implemented At Naenae Community Emergency Hub

Murray Bootten, Naenae Primary School Principal and Pooja Kulkarni, WREMO Community Resilience Advisor, outside Naenae Primary School Community Emergency Hub.

After a major disaster like an earthquake or storm, damaged infrastructure and power outages can make it hard for people to stay connected with loved ones and services. This can impact community well-being, as well as response and recovery efforts.

To address this, a pilot project was implemented to test an innovative solution that will provide power and internet access to the community after a disaster.

The Community Emergency Hub at Naenae Primary School was adopted for the project to trial satellite technologies like Starlink, and solar panel battery operated solutions.

WREMO Community Resilience and Recovery Manager, Dan Neely says that during a disaster, communication and connection is what ties us together.

“People want to know what’s happening, how they can keep safe and if their loved ones are OK. More resilient communications mean people can connect and support one another, which also helps the local council’s response,” Neely says.

The emergency solar battery system, the first of its kind in the country, was implemented by ZEN Energy, Naenae Primary School, and the Ministry of Education.

The system charges batteries with the school’s existing solar energy during the day. In a disaster, these batteries provide backup power and internet during power outages, helping the community stay connected and informed.

Day-to-day it also allows the school to use the energy from the solar-powered batteries overnight and into the first hours of the school day, reducing energy consumption.

Naenae Primary School Principal Murray Bootten says the project is a win not only for the school but also the wider Naenae community.

“This initiative will not only help support the Naenae community in a disaster, but it also reduces our everyday energy bill,” Bootten says.

Being able to contribute to genuine energy resilience like this is a core part of the ethos at Zen Energy.

“It's been fantastic to implement our solar technology and partner with all involved." says Stefan Teat, founder of Zen Energy.

The project was funded by the National Emergency Management Agency’s Resilience Fund, which aims to support the development of strategic and collaborative projects that enhance local disaster resilience.

NEMA’s Director Civil Defence Emergency Management John Price says that the project is exactly the kind of innovation they want to see and are delighted the lessons from the pilot can be applied across the country.

“Communities are at the heart of emergency management. This project is all about communities pitching in and working together to keep everyone safe.” John Price says.

Learnings from this project will help inform Ministry of Education requirements for future installations of solar energy equipment at schools.

The project was a collaboration between the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ministry of Education, Naenae Primary School, ZEN Energy, Chorus and Greater Wellington.

