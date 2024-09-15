Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Carters Beach Grounding Update - #6

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:21 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Preparation is ongoing today around the salvage of the barge Manahau at Wesport’s Carters Beach.

The near 100m barge grounded over the weekend. Its 11 crew remain on-board and the operator informs us they are comfortable and being taken care of.

The operator is responsible for the re-float, and has engaged a specialist recovery team to lead it.

Maritime NZ is the responsible government agency, and continues to provide advice, support and oversight.

Maritime NZ’s National On Scene Commander Mick Courtnell says safety is the top priority for the Salvage Master in terms of their decision about when to attempt to re-float the barge.

"We are getting constant updates around the recovery plans," he says.

Towage vessels the Kurutai and the MMA Vision are now off the coast getting ready to support the re-float effort.

The effort will be supported by a Blackhawk helicopter.

Maritime NZ reaffirms the need for locals and those interested in the grounded barge and the re-float attempt to stay out of the restricted access areas, both on the land and the water.

